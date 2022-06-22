Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Johnny Depp and rock band Hollywood Vampires announce 2023 tour of Europe

A man holding a cigar and waving out of a black van
Johnny Depp waves to supporters as he departs the Fairfax County Courthouse May 27, 2022, in Fairfax, Va.
(Craig Hudson / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
While his Hollywood plans may be up in the air after his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp knows exactly what he’s doing next summer. He’s going on a tour of Europe with his rock band, the Hollywood Vampires.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor will rejoin bandmates and rock personalities Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen for their upcoming summer 2023 gigs in Germany and Luxembourg.

“The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!!” the band’s official Instagram posted on Wednesday.

According to the social media post, the four-person band will play six shows throughout the month of June next summer. The first show will be in Oberhausen, Germany, at the Rudolf Weber-Arena on June 20, 2023. The post also teases that fans should “keep an eye out for more to come...”

The Hollywood Vampires will hit the road nearly three years after canceling their European summer tour twice due to COVID-19. The Europe shows were initially slated for 2020 but rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-related safety concerns. Then in 2021, the band revealed via social media posts that it would reschedule its 2021 tour due to COVID-19 traveling restrictions.

The news of the group’s upcoming tour dates comes just weeks after Depp won approximately $10.4 million in the contentious defamation trial against ex-wife Heard. The trial, which came to a close earlier this month after six weeks, also saw jurors award Heard $2 million in damages.

Even before jurors reached a verdict in early June, Depp continued performing alongside English guitarist Jeff Beck. According to Variety, the actor made a surprise appearance at Beck’s May 30 show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The two collaborated on the upcoming single “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.” In 2020, Beck and Depp also released a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.”

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

