Advertisement
Music

Def Leppard, Journey will co-headline a 2024 summer tour with three shows in California

Three men on a stage -- two men playing guitars on either side of a man singing into a microphone and reaching his hand out
Def Leppard will hit the road with Journey for more than 20 U.S. concerts next year.
(Don Arnold / Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Both Def Leppard and Journey will take their music on the road as the two rock groups come together for a joint summer tour next year.

The Grammy-nominated rock groups announced more than 20 upcoming shows Thursday — with three of those concerts in California. They will kick off their 2024 circuit on July 6 with a concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Joining the bands for various shows will be the Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick.

Def Leppard and Journey’s first California stops will be at Inglewood‘s SoFi Stadium on Aug. 25. After that, they will head north to perform at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on Aug. 28. Finally, they will head south for an Aug. 30 show at Petco Park in San Diego.

Gene Simmons, left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley of KISS perform during the final night of the "Kiss Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Music

KISS says farewell IRL, but the rockers will ‘live on eternally’ through avatars

KISS played their last in-person show in New York over the weekend and unveiled a new way to continue cashing in on themselves: a digital avatar band.

Dec. 4, 2023

The Def Leppard-Journey tour is currently set to end Sept. 8 at Denver’s Coors Field. It is unclear whether the bands will add additional tour dates.

“We shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history,” Def Leppard lead vocalist Joe Elliott said in a statement posted to the Journey website. “We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us!??! … See you in the summer!”

Advertisement

Rock fans can register for ticket pre-sale online. Tickets will go on pre-sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. General tickets will go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

“Pour Some Sugar on Me” band Def Leppard — also composed of bass player Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen, and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell — has spent a majority of 2023 on the road with its world tour. This year, the band performed in South America, across Europe, Asia and even a handful of shows in the United States. Mötley Crüe also performed multiple shows with Def Leppard, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates

Music

Daryl Hall’s reason for restraining order against John Oates is revealed in new documents

Daryl Hall’s reason for seeking a restraining order against former music partner John Oates has been revealed in new court documents. It’s all about business.

Nov. 28, 2023

Even before the joint summer tour kicks off next year, Journey will play a tour of its own across the United States. In September, the “Don’t Stop Believin’” group, also a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, announced its 50th anniversary tour. Starting Feb. 9, 2024, Journey will celebrate its milestone year across the country. They will be joined by “Africa” band Toto.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!” Journey said in a news release.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement