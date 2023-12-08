Def Leppard, Journey will co-headline a 2024 summer tour with three shows in California

Def Leppard will hit the road with Journey for more than 20 U.S. concerts next year.

Both Def Leppard and Journey will take their music on the road as the two rock groups come together for a joint summer tour next year.

The Grammy-nominated rock groups announced more than 20 upcoming shows Thursday — with three of those concerts in California. They will kick off their 2024 circuit on July 6 with a concert at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Joining the bands for various shows will be the Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick.

Def Leppard and Journey’s first California stops will be at Inglewood‘s SoFi Stadium on Aug. 25. After that, they will head north to perform at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on Aug. 28. Finally, they will head south for an Aug. 30 show at Petco Park in San Diego.

The Def Leppard-Journey tour is currently set to end Sept. 8 at Denver’s Coors Field. It is unclear whether the bands will add additional tour dates.

“We shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history,” Def Leppard lead vocalist Joe Elliott said in a statement posted to the Journey website. “We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us!??! … See you in the summer!”

Rock fans can register for ticket pre-sale online. Tickets will go on pre-sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. General tickets will go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

“Pour Some Sugar on Me” band Def Leppard — also composed of bass player Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen, and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell — has spent a majority of 2023 on the road with its world tour. This year, the band performed in South America, across Europe, Asia and even a handful of shows in the United States. Mötley Crüe also performed multiple shows with Def Leppard, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Even before the joint summer tour kicks off next year, Journey will play a tour of its own across the United States. In September, the “Don’t Stop Believin’” group, also a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, announced its 50th anniversary tour. Starting Feb. 9, 2024, Journey will celebrate its milestone year across the country. They will be joined by “Africa” band Toto.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!” Journey said in a news release.