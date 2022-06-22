Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall reportedly splitting after six years of marriage

An elderly man with glasses and a suit poses for pictures alongside a blonde woman in a sparkling gown and a white coat.
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Are reportedly filing for divorce, after six years of marriage.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and model-actor Jerry Hall are calling it quits, reportedly filing for divorce after six years of marriage.

The New York Times first reported the split Wednesday, citing “two people with knowledge of the decision.” The divorce would mark the fourth for Murdoch, the 91-year-old NewsCorp. executive chairman.

Representatives for Murdoch did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Murdoch and Hall, 65, married in 2016. The six-year union, which was the Murdoch’s shortest marriage, coincided with major milestones for the tycoon’s decades-long professional career, including Disney’s eventual $71.3-billion acquisition of Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox empire.

Following Roger Ailes’ sexual harassment lawsuit and eventual ouster in 2016, Murdoch served as Fox News’ acting CEO until 2019.

In December 2021, the couple broke Montana ranch sales records with the nearly $200-million purchase of the Koch family’s 340,000-acre property, according to Architectural Digest. And just two years before that, Murdoch joined Hall and her ex-partner, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, for a 30th-anniversary celebration of the Moraga Bel Air winery.

Murdoch was married to former model and flight attendant Patricia Booker from 1956 to 1967, journalist Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999 and businesswoman Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013.

Before tying the knot with the media tycoon, Hall was a longtime partner to Jagger, with whom she shares four children.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

