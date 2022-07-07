Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Raiders,’ ‘Giant,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ Outfest and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Better Off Dead’

John Cusack plays a hapless high schooler in this surprisingly dark 1985 teen comedy directed by Savage Steve Holland. Diane Franklin and the immortal Curtis Armstrong also star. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 6 p.m. July 9. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Double Happiness’ with ‘Beau Travail’

Double bill pairs Mina Shum’s insightful 1994 comedy, starring Sandra Oh in her breakout role, with Claire Denis’ LGBTQ-themed 1999 fable set in East Africa and inspired by Melville’s classic novel “Billy Budd.” Screening as part of the series “Summer of Love: 1990s Romances.” Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. July 9. $7-$12. academymuseum.org

‘Giant’

New 4K restoration of Oscar winner George Stevens’ decades-spanning 1956 saga set in Texas and based on the Edna Ferber novel. James Dean, Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor star. Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. 4 and 8 p.m. July 8-9. $13, $15; advance purchase recommended. fineartstheatrebh.com

‘The Last Waltz’

The Band shares the stage with Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison and other rock luminaries in Martin Scorsese’s essential 1978 concert documentary. Part of the UCLA Film & Television Archive’s “Summer Night Cinema” series. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. July 12. Free; no registration required. cinema.ucla.edu

‘Naked’

A misanthropic Brit (David Thewlis) spreads his particular brand of toxic masculinity all over London in Mike Leigh’s relentlessly unpleasant 1993 black comedy. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. July 9. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival

40th anniversary edition of this annual showcase features in-person and virtual screenings of new and classic films, documentaries, shorts, etc. and also includes workshops, panel discussions and more. Various showtimes, July 14-24. $8-$175. 7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; other area venues. outfestla.org

‘Playtime’

Comic and filmmaker Jacques Tati reprises his beloved character Monsieur Hulot in this dizzying, Paris-set 1967 satire of modern life in the City of Light. Benton Museum of Art, Pomona College, 20 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont. 8 p.m. July 14. Free. pomona.edu

PNB Dance Film Festival

A curated selection of short dance films will be shown on LED screens on the Jerry Moss Plaza to coincide with Pacific Northwest Ballet’s weekend engagement at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Co-presented by Dance Camera West. The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 5 p.m. to midnight July 13-14; 5 to 7 p.m. July 15; 5 p.m. to midnight July 16; noon to 6 p.m. July 17. Free. musiccenter.org

‘Persona’

A famous actress and her live-in nurse get a little too close for comfort in Ingmar Bergman’s nearly impenetrable 1966 psychological drama. Liv Ullmann and Bibi Andersson star. In Swedish with English subtitles. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 2:30 p.m. July 10, 7:30 p.m. July 11. $5.50, $7.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ with ‘Raiders: The Adaptation’

A screening of Steven Spielberg’s rollicking 1981 adventure starring Harrison Ford is followed by a low-budget, shot-for-shot remake, begun by three childhood pals in 1982, that was not completed until 2014! Includes a one-hour dinner break between films, and a Q&A with director Eric Zala following the second feature. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 5 and 7:30 p.m. July 9. $14-$24; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

‘Short Cuts’

Everybody and their brother co-stars in Robert Altman’s masterful 1993 comedy-drama about disparate Angelenos whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. With Matthew Modine, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jack Lemmon, Robert Downey Jr., Frances McDormand, Lily Tomlin, Tom Waits, et al. Presented in 70mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. July 9. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

‘A Star Is Born’

Which version, you ask? Take your pick: The original 1937 melodrama with Fredric March and Janet Gaynor (2:30 p.m. July 9); the 1954 remake with James Mason and Judy Garland (7 p.m. July 9); the 1976 remake with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson (2:30 p.m. July 10); or the 2018 remake with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (7 p.m. July 10). Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Stroszek’

They’re coming to America ... today! A trio of misfits from Berlin have a series of misadventures right here in the good, old U.S. of A. in Werner Herzog’s off-kilter 1977 comedy. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. July 13. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘West Side Story in Concert’

Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic perform Leonard Bernstein’s memorable score to accompany screenings of Steven Spielberg’s 2021 update of the classic Broadway musical. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. July 12 and 14. $1 to $140. hollywoodbowl.com