Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy set the bar for amicable splits with breakup announcements

Comedians Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are breaking new ground in the breakup game with one of the year’s most amicable splits.

The two announced their separation Monday with a joint video meant to celebrate their one-year anniversary. No mention of the breakup was in the video, but the text — and subtext — was all in its caption.

“In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” the “Dear Chelsea” podcast host wrote Monday on Instagram.

“I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us,” she wrote. “This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future.”

The former late-night host also praised her ex for sparking her creativity, “lust for working hard” and being on the road again.

“You reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground,” Handler wrote. “This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun.”

The comedian signed off with plugs for Koy’s upcoming film “Easter Sunday” and comedy special “Filipino Pride,” as well as words of advice for her followers.

“YOUR PERSON IS COMING,” she wrote. “So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring.”

Comments on the post praised the pair for the “beautiful” message, “leading with love,” respect and maturity.

Koy also chimed in on his Instagram page, posting a photo of them hugging her two canines.

“Just want everyone to know that Chelsea and I will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another. I’m her biggest fan and I can’t wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future. Keep killing it Chelsea! Mahal kita!” he wrote, signing off with “I love you” in Tagalog.

TMZ reported that Handler and Koy split about a month ago before she started her guest-hosting stint on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The site said that their professional schedules and commitments — such as her upcoming comedy tour and his promotional gigs — were preventing them from spending much time together.

The comics met on the set of Handler’s E! late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately,” where he was a frequent guest during the show’s run from 2007 to 2014. They started dating last summer and made their relationship Instagram official with a “Vaccinated and Horny Tour” announcement and a kiss in September 2021. Handler said she made the first move when they started dating because Koy is too much of a “gentleman” and has called him “the best boyfriend I’ve ever had” in one of many adulating Instagram posts.