Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet call it quits on their marriage: ‘We free each other’

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are breaking up after nearly 17 years together and more than four years of marriage, saying they still love each other but are freeing the other to go on with their lives.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple wrote in a joint statement posted Wednesday on Momoa’s Instagram page, appearing to reference the societal effects of the pandemic.

“And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”

The couple has two young teen children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Bonet is also mother to 33-year-old “Big Little Lies” actor Zoë Kravitz, her daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, whom she divorced in 1993.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” Momoa continued.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.”

The couple connected in 2005, when Bonet was somewhat off Hollywood’s radar and Momoa’s major credits were “Baywatch” and the Fox TV series “North Shore.” They finally married in 2017.

While Bonet, 54, was a star at a young age on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World” in the late ‘80s and into the very early ‘90s, Momoa, 42, didn’t come into his own until “Game of Thrones” premiered in April 2011.

After making his mark as the ill-destined Khal Drogo in the first season of “GoT,” Momoa stepped up as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2018’s “Aquaman.” He’s now firmly ensconced as a superhero in the DC Comics Universe and appeared as Duncan Idaho in 2021’s “Dune.”

Bonet, meanwhile, took on a dramatic role in 2016 as Marisol Campos in Showtime’s fan-favorite series “Ray Donovan.”

The family quarantined together in the early portion of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Momoa telling Ellen DeGeneres by video chat that he had taken on the role of “P.E. coach” to his kids, telling them to get their butts outside. “It’s nice being home,” he said. “I’m never home.”