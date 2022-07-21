Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Spartacus,’ ‘Speed Racer,’ ‘Son of the Sheik’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Aliens’

The talented Ms. Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) takes on a whole passel of pesky xenomorphs in James Cameron’s action-packed 1986 sci-fi sequel. Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. $5. 10:30 a.m. July 24. fineartstheatrebh.com

‘Ballast’ with ‘George Washington’

UCLA Film & Television Archive’s “American Neorealism, Part Two, 1984-2020" series continues and includes Lance Hammer’s 2008 indie drama about a Black family in Mississippi followed by David Gordon Green’s impressionistic 2000 coming-of-age fable. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7 p.m. July 24. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘Cléo From 5 to 7’

A self-involved pop singer (Corinne Marchand) kills time wandering the streets of Paris while waiting to hear from her doctor about a possible cancer diagnosis in Agnès Varda’s essential 1962 French New Wave drama. Benton Museum of Art, Pomona College, 20 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont. 8 p.m. July 28. Free. pomona.edu

‘Enter the Shaolin Mystery’

Strap in for a heroic trio of vintage martial-arts flicks, all presented in 16mm, with titles to be announced. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 7 p.m. July 23. $15. thefridacinema.org

‘Footlight Parade’

A celebration of the legendary sibling theater producers Fanchon and Marco includes a screening of this 1933 Busby Berkeley musical starring James Cagney. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 p.m. July 24. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘The Godfather’

Marlon Brando plays the titular Mafia don in Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning 1972 crime drama. With Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, John Cazale and Talia Shire. Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. July 23. $28, $58. themontalban.com

‘Grizzly Man’

Werner Herzog’s gripping 2005 documentary tells the story of Timothy Treadwell, a lover of all things ursine, who met an unfortunate end in 2003. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. July 24. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Irma Vep’

“In the Mood for Love’s” Maggie Cheung plays a version of herself in Olivier Assayas’ meta 1996 meditation on the art and business of moviemaking. Presented in 35mm. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. July 24. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

LA Shorts International Film Festival

This showcase for short films from around the world continues. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Various showtimes through July 28. $15, $19; passes, $199. lashortsfest.com

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival

The annual showcase continues with in-person and virtual screenings, plus workshops, panel discussions and more. Various showtimes through July 24. $8-$175. Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, and other area venues. outfestla.org

‘The Son of the Sheik’

Retroformat Silent Films screens this steamy 1926 romantic adventure starring the legendary Rudolph Valentino. Presented with live piano accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. Woman’s Club of Hollywood, 1749 N. LaBrea Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. July 23. $15, $20. eventbrite.com

‘Spartacus’

Kirk Douglas doth bestride the screen like Colossus as the titular gladiator turned rebel leader in Stanley Kubrick’s epic 1960 historical drama. With Laurence Olivier and Tony Curtis. Presented in 70mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. July 24. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

‘Speed Racer’

Our high-octane hero (Emile Hirsch) puts the pedal to the proverbial metal in the Wachowskis’ underrated, effects-laden 2008 live-action thriller based on the classic 1960s-era cartoon series from Japan. With Christina Ricci and John Goodman. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 10 p.m. July 22. $10. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com