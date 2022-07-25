Prolific British actor David Warner, a frequent onscreen villain, dies at 80

David Warner, the acclaimed British actor seen in high-profile movies such as “Titanic” and “Time After Time,” died Sunday at the age of 80.

Warner’s family told the BBC that the actor died of a cancer-related illness at Denville Hall, a retirement home in England for entertainment figures.

“Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity,” his family told the British outlet.

“He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

During his career, Warner embraced the role of the villain, acting as mischievous valet Spicer Lovejoy in “Titanic” and playing Jack the Ripper in 1979’s “Time After Time.” In 1981, he played Pomponius Falco in the fictionalized, historical TV miniseries “Masada,” which won him an Emmy for supporting actor in a miniseries or special.

Many will also recognize Warner for his species-shifting roles in “Star Trek” — the actor first played St. John Talbot in “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier,” Klingon Chancellor Gorkon in “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” and Cardassian Gul Madred in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Warner also voiced the Unbound Doctor in the BBC science-fiction audio series “Doctor Who,” first appearing in “Doctor Who Unbound” and returning for “The New Adventures of Bernice Summerfield.” He also voiced Professor Boston Schooner in the “New Eighth Doctor Adventure, Deimos,” and appeared on screen for the first and only time as Professor Grisenko in the episode “Cold War.”

Over a career that spanned six decades, Warner appeared in more than 200 projects, per IMDb, including voicing Ra’s al Ghul in animated series featuring Batman and Superman. “When others say no, I say yes,” he told the Hollywood Reporter about his desire to never turn down an opportunity.