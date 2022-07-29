Johnny Depp dabbles in fine art — and almost instantly comes out much, much richer

Johnny Depp just made his first public foray into painting, and it almost instantly brought in $3.6 million.

The actor-musician debuted a collection of prints Thursday through Britain’s Castle Fine Art galleries. Hours later, all 780 prints had sold out.

Depp had promoted the collection through an Instagram post that showed him sitting on a bench in front of the collection’s four pieces — portraits of Bob Dylan, Al Pacino, the late Elizabeth Taylor and Keith Richards.

“Johnny’s debut collection ‘Friends & Heroes' sees him focus on people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person,” read the online listing. “Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.

"Working from photographic references, each image has been stripped back to a simpler and iconic portrayal of the subject, which Johnny has then developed and energised with his characteristic freehand flourishes.”

Prints were signed by Depp and emblazoned with his Bunnyman logo, which was inspired by his son, Jack. Each print was listed for the pounds equivalent of $3,973 (or $15,040 for the whole set).

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me,” Depp told Castle Fine Art. “Like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

The news comes a week after Depp filed an appeal of a jury’s decision that he owes $2 million to ex-wife Amber Heard on the heels of their mutual defamation trial.

Depp said he was forced to challenge the ruling after Heard filed her own appeal, which argues she should not have to pay Depp $10.4 million in damages (a number reduced from the initial $15-million award due to a statute in Virginia, where the trial was held).

“The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes that this a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal,” a representative for Depp previously said in a statement provided to The Times.

“But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal.”