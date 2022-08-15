Adele says delaying her Las Vegas residency ‘was the worst moment in my career’

Adele was initially ashamed of her abrupt decision to delay her Las Vegas residency, but now she proudly stands by it.

In January, the “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker announced that she decided to postpone her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. In tearful social media posts, she apologized to fans and admitted “my show ain’t ready” due to production delays and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs,” Adele said in an interview for Elle magazine’s latest cover story.

On Monday, the singer divulged the details behind her unexpected decision to call off her “Weekends With Adele” residency and postpone it until November. Her emotional announcement surely disappointed fans, but for Adele, “it was the worst moment in my career, by far.”

“Embarrassed” by the decision for a couple of months, the “Easy on Me” singer said the previous iteration of her residency had “no soul in it,” felt disconnected and “lacked intimacy,” somewhat thanks to the Colosseum’s massive, 4,100-seat setting.

However, after reassessing her “artistic needs,” Adele said “Weekends With Adele” will feel more personal. Now the shows will chart out “the story of the beginning of my career to now.”

“The show grows,” she added. “It’s all about the music and it’s really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful.”

In July, Adele announced that her Colosseum shows were back on, “after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics.”

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me,” she said. “Thank you for your patience, I love you.”

“Weekends With Adele” will run from Nov. 18 to March 25 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.