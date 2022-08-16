Want to read Anne Heche’s out-of-print memoir? It could easily cost you $750

Fans of the late actor Anne Heche can get their hands on her 2001 memoir, “Call Me Crazy.” But only if they’re willing to spend a pretty penny on it.

Heche’s tell-all memoir — which recounted her tragic childhood, her ascent in Hollywood and her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — has spiked in price days after the actor’s death at age 53.

“Call Me Crazy” now fetches anywhere from $150 to $750 on EBay and Amazon, respectively. On EBay, the book’s multiple listings have dozens of bids that have driven up the price. Listed as a “collectible” on Amazon, the memoir has been out of print for a while, and major book retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Half Price Books and Schuler Books don’t have it in stock.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the original edition of the book, published by Simon & Schuster imprint Scribner, was priced at $200 earlier this week before rising to $499 over the weekend.

In 2001, Publishers Weekly called the “Call Me Crazy” audiobook, narrated by Heche, a “harrowing autobiography.”

“Heche is a superb narrator,” the review said. “Raw with emotion, her voice is by turns sorrowful, enraged and hopeful, drawing the listener into her story.”

“Call Me Crazy” is centered on Heche’s journey, but she told The Times in 2004 that she wanted her memoir to help readers with their own issues.

“I hope the fact that I talk about these things in my life might help other people find peace in their own conflicts,” she said back then. “People are curious about it, but I think it will become less and less, and hopefully I’ll have more and more topics to add on so that there won’t always be questions about the last seven years of my life.”

Her memoir’s price hike comes after the Daytime Emmy-winning actor died Friday. Heche crashed her car into a home in L.A.'s Mar Vista neighborhood, which set the home on fire on Aug. 5. She was hospitalized for severe burns and fell into a coma after the crash left her with a serious brain injury.

Heche was declared brain dead Thursday and legally dead Friday. Her body was kept on life support to preserve organs for donation until Sunday when a recipient was identified.

Last Thursday, Los Angeles police told The Times that the actor was under the influence of narcotics at the time of her accident. But on Monday, the LAPD confirmed that it has dropped its DUI investigation.

“Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case,” Officer Norma Eisenman said in a statement. “When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”