‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp dives into the deep end for new side hustle

Before diving into college life, “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp has landed a summer job by the pool. In a new interview with Flaunt Magazine, the actor revealed he’s working as a lifeguard.

“I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of ‘Stranger Things,’ so it’s kind of kept me grounded,” he said.

For Schnapp, the summer job is a “just for fun thing.”

The 17-year-old will pass his summer days patrolling the pool before he heads to the University of Pennsylvania for business school, he said. Schnapp initially thought of pursuing a degree in acting but found it “kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new,” he told Flaunt.

His lifeguarding and upcoming time at college comes months after his turn as Will Byers on the buzzy fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” In July, Schnapp confirmed his character’s sexual orientation.

“It’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike,” he told Variety, referencing co-star Finn Wolfhard’s character.

Schnapp also recently made headlines for his social media spat with “Kiss Me More” singer Doja Cat.

In July, Schnapp posted a TikTok video that exposed his private Instagram conversation with Doja Cat, who asked him to connect her with his “Stranger Things” co-star Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson.

The singer then called out Schnapp for revealing the DMs, calling it a “borderline snake” move. On July 14, Schnapp took the blame and said he apologized to Doja Cat.

“Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings,” he wrote in the comments section of one of his TikTok videos.

Schnapp will appear in the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” which is already in the works.