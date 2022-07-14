Noah Schnapp says he apologized to Doja Cat after he leaked their private messages

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp says he apologized to “Need to Know” rapper Doja Cat after leaking their DMs last week on TikTok.

The actor, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, took the blame in a TikTok clip he shared Wednesday that he set to a sped-up version of Doja Cat’s hit track “Kiss Me More.”

“Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️" the 17-year-old star wrote in the comments section of the video, in which he is seen impressively solving a math quiz.

But his comment didn’t arrive until two hours after he posted the video challenging followers to “Beat my score,” after several commented on his use of Doja Cat’s song.

There appeared to be plenty of hard feelings last week after the singer eviscerated Schnapp for dubbing her “thirsty Doja” in a TikTok video that revealed the direct messages she sent him trying to connect her with his “Stranger Things” co-star Joseph Quinn.

Although Schnapp deleted the original video, Doja blasted the star on TikTok Live and faulted his youth for his “borderline snake” behavior. The “Planet Her” artist said that Schnapp’s leak felt like “a weird power play” and that she already talked to him about it.

But that didn’t shield the 26-year-old rapper from backlash on social media, where several commenters disapproved of her reaching out to — and then criticizing — a minor.

The singer hasn’t directly addressed the situation since, but on Friday tweeted: “y’all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that’s why y’all be on here unironically writing replies to s— that makes you mad.”

As the drama unfolded (and as “Stranger Things 4" remains ever-so-popular) over the past week, Schnapp reportedly gained nearly a million more followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Doja reportedly lost 200,000 followers on the platform.

Schnapp’s followers on TikTok also increased to 27.8 million by Thursday, a gain of more than 3 million since the drama began July 7. Doja Cat’s following on the video-sharing platform has held steady at about 25.5 million.