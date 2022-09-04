Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son shreds the drums during powerful tribute to his dad

Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Shane Hawkins, honored his late father Saturday night with a powerful performance of the Foo Fighters anthem “My Hero.”

Following in his father’s footsteps, Shane Hawkins passionately shredded the drums while Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl belted the lyrics along with the crowd. Before the song began, a black-and-white photo of Taylor Hawkins and Shane Hawkins appeared on the screens at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The show was a tribute to the elder Hawkins, who died in March at age 50 while in Bogota, Colombia, to perform with the Foo Fighters. According to the Colombian attorney general’s office, an initial forensic medical examination and urine toxicology report of the musician’s body revealed 10 substances in his system, including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s gonna come up and play with us tonight,” Grohl told the crowd Saturday toward the end of the Foo Fighters’ set.

“And let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums this hard as this person. But beyond that, he’s a member of our family, and he needs to be here tonight with all of us. And I think it makes sense that’s he’s gonna come up and play with us tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums.”

The audience roared as young Hawkins took his place behind the drum set with a hawk printed on it and waved to the sea of concertgoers. Throughout the performance, Grohl repeatedly turned to face Hawkins while jamming on the guitar.

“That’s right, Shane!” Grohl said before Hawkins closed out the number with a hard-hitting drum solo.

Also on the lineup Saturday were Travis Barker, Kesha, Paul McCartney, Wolfgang Van Halen and Grohl’s daughter, Violet Grohl, as well as members of Queen, the Police, Chic, Oasis, Nirvana, AC/DC and Metallica. Additionally, English drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell — who famously challenged Grohl to an epic drum battle in 2020 and later played with the Foo Fighters at the Forum in Inglewood — joined the band on drums for a performance of “Learn to Fly.”

On Sept. 27, the Foo Fighters will lead a second tribute concert to Hawkins at the Kia Forum. Among the artists set to perform in Inglewood are Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Pink, Leann Rimes, Gene Simmons and Nancy Williams. Shane Hawkins is also slated to return for an encore performance at the Forum, which — like Saturday’s show — will be available to stream on Paramount+. Proceeds from the concerts will benefit two charities, Music Support and MusiCares.

“Tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother, Taylor Hawkins,” Grohl said at the top of Saturday’s show.

“For those of you who know him personally, you know that no one else can make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. Tonight we’ve gathered with his family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic night for a gigantic f— person. Sing and dance, and laugh and cry and f— scream and make some noise so he can hear us right now.”