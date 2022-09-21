‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence finalize divorce

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” dancer Cheryl Burke and actor Matthew Lawrence have officially ended their marriage after three years.

Court documents filed on Monday show that Burke and Lawrence finalized their divorce more than seven months after Burke submitted the initial petition in February.

According to the latest filing, Burke and Lawrence will honor their prenuptial agreement and neither party will receive spousal support. Custody over the former couple’s French bulldog, Ysabella, will be later determined by the court.

Burke, 38, met Lawrence, 42, in 2006 when the “Mrs. Doubtfire” actor’s brother, Joey Lawrence (“Melissa & Joey”) , was a contestant on Season 3 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Lawrence and Burke began dating a year later and broke up in 2008.

Nine years later, the pair rekindled their romance and began dating again in 2017. In May 2018, Burke and Lawrence got engaged. They wed in 2019 in San Diego.

A year later, the former couple adopted a French bulldog puppy, the aforementioned Ysabella, for their one-year wedding anniversary.

According to court documents, the pair separated in January. Days after filing for divorce in February, Cheryl announced on Instagram “that my marriage is ending.”

“I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy,” she said in a statement. “Thank you all for all the kind words & support you’ve given me.”

Burke is best known as a mentor and instructor on the long-running celebrity competition “Dancing With the Stars.” She made her “DWTS” debut in 2006, and has partnered with Drew Lachey, Rob Kardashian, Jack Osbourne, Ryan Lochte and others over the years. For the series’ latest season, which premiered Monday, Burke dances with weather anchor Sam Champion. The multiple “DWTS” champ has also appeared in NBC’s “I Can Do Rhat” and Lifetime’s “Dance Moms.”

Lawrence’s television and film projects including “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Brotherly Love” and “Boy Meets World.”

It was the first marriage for both.