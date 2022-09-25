Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome 7th child: ‘Our tiny dream come true’

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child.

The actor, 64, and the yoga studio owner, 38, confirmed Saturday on Instagram the birth of their baby girl, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The infant weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces when she was born on Thursday.

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” Hilaria Baldwin captioned an Instagram video of herself cradling the newborn immediately after giving birth.

“Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.”

Advertisement

The Baldwins, who have been married for about 10 years, share six other children: Carmen Gabriela (9), Rafael Thomas (7), Leonardo Ángel Charles (6), Romeo Alejandro David (4), Eduardo Pau Lucas (2) and María Lucía (1). Alec Baldwin also has a 26-year-old daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife and fellow actor Kim Basinger.

In March, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin happily announced “a huge surprise: another Baldwinito ... coming this fall.” Despite previously thinking their “family was complete,” the couple celebrated the “exciting up” after “many ups and downs over the past few years.”

The pregnancy announcement undoubtedly alluded to the October 2021 killing of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot while Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with a prop gun that contained a live round on the set of the film.

The gun was not expected to contain a live round, and Baldwin has claimed he “didn’t pull the trigger.” In February, Hutchins’ family filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the other “Rust” producers, accusing them of reckless behavior that allegedly led to the cinematographer’s death.

Prior to the “Rust” tragedy, Hilaria Baldwin was enmeshed in a scandal of her own: The wellness personality, whose given name is Hillary, came under fire for pretending to be half Spanish, speaking in a shifting accent and claiming she was born in Spain. Amid scrutiny, Hilaria Baldwin admitted in December 2020 that she was actually born in Boston but grew up with her “family between Massachusetts and Spain.”

“Ethnically, I am a mix of many, many, many things,” she said. “Culturally, I grew up with two cultures. So it’s really as simple as that.”

In April, Alec Baldwin explained on social media why he loves having a large family: “Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”