Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68 after a long illness

Veteran journalist Nikki Finke, founder of the entertainment trade site Deadline and in her heyday a columnist known for juicy industry scoops and Hollywood gossip, has died at age 68.

According to Deadline, the sharp-tongued reporter who skewered Hollywood with flair died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, Fla., after a prolonged illness.

Finke was revered and feared in the industry for exposing secrets, first through her L.A. Weekly column, Deadline Hollywood, which she eventually built into a website of its own.