Issa Rae has no love for Hollywood’s support of ‘repeat offender’ Ezra Miller

Embattled actor Ezra Miller is still making moves in Hollywood, despite the many troubling allegations against them — and “Insecure” creator Issa Rae is not a fan.

In an Elle story published Thursday, the Emmy-nominated actor weighed in on the industry’s treatment of the “Flash” star.

“I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood,” she said. “There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them.”

While she did not refer to the film by name, the “Rap S—" creator was likely alluding to Warner Bros. Discovery‘s “The Flash.” Miller is set to appear in the title role.

In recent years, Miller has been at the center of multiple controversies. The actor, known for roles in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, was seen grabbing and choking a fan in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 2020 and was arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year.

In June, Miller also faced a protective order after they were accused of “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of an 18-year-old in North Dakota. Most recently, they were charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vt., in August.

But despite the claims, Warner Bros. Discovery has proceeded with its upcoming DC film. Days after the company scrapped its $90-million “Batgirl” movie, its chief executive, David Zaslav, confirmed that “The Flash” was still on.

“We have seen ‘The Flash, ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam 2.’ We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better,” Zaslav said during the media company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Weeks after Zaslav’s comment, Miller said in a statement to Variety that they apologize for their behavior and that they are seeking treatment for their mental health issues. Later in August, Miller reportedly met with Warner Bros. bosses to discuss the upcoming film, which is set to premiere in June 2023.

TheWrap reported last week that Miller had gone back to the “Flash” set to do more filming.

Meanwhile, Rae said Miller and “The Flash” are “a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders.”

“So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers,” she added. “It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”