Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis condemn nanny’s allegations as ‘false and scurrilous’

It took an anonymous former nanny to get Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis back together again — if only to dismiss said nanny’s new account of their breakup as a complete fabrication.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said in a joint statement released by their publicists. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

The nanny, whom the Daily Mail agreed not to identify in an interview published Monday, allegedly worked for the couple for three years, caring for their son, Otis, who is now 8, and daughter, Daisy, now 6.

Advertisement

Sudeikis and Wilde’s statement continued: “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The couple ended their seven-year engagement at the beginning of 2020, according to People, which reported the breakup in November of that COVID-riddled year. They had been dating since late 2011 and got engaged shortly after the 2012 holidays.

The nanny cast doubt on the timing of the couple’s breakup as it was presented to the public and painted a picture of a distraught, heartbroken Sudeikis taken completely off-guard by Wilde’s budding relationship with singer-actor Harry Styles — distraught to the point of allegedly lying down in front of her car to keep the “Booksmart” director from leaving one day.

The nanny also characterized Wilde as leaving her kids behind to pursue a relationship with the “Don’t Worry Darling” star, whom she reportedly began dating in late 2020. “Don’t Worry Darling,” which Wilde directed, went into pre-production in May 2020 and started filming Oct. 19 of the same year. The former caregiver claimed that Wilde had been talking to staff about her wedding to Sudeikis as late as October 2020.

Screen grabs of text messages, allegedly from both Sudeikis and Wilde to the nanny, and to each other, accompanied the interview.

“It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine,” a source told People about the split when it went public in 2020. “The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Soon after that, Sudeikis and Wilde became embroiled in a public custody battle that included an unfortunate serving of legal papers to Wilde as she was onstage at CinemaCon discussing “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Wilde has denied that she left Sudeikis for Styles, calling the idea “complete horses—t” in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry,” she said.