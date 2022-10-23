Cardi B and Madonna make amends after clown emoji kerfuffle

Cardi B and Madonna have officially made amends after the “Up” rapper criticized a recent Instagram post from the “Vogue” singer.

On Sunday, the musicians professed their admiration for each other on social media after apparently working things out offline.

“I talked to Madonna,” Cardi B tweeted. “It was beautiful. … Have a great day and drive safely yallll.”

“I love you @iamcardib !!” Madonna tweeted. “Always have and always will.”

I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful 🥲….Have a great day and drive safely yallll😘 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

The recording artists’ latest exchange can be traced to an Instagram post in which Madonna reflected on the 30th anniversary of her provocative coffee table book, “Sex,” released in tandem with her 1992 album, “Erotica.”

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote Saturday on her Instagram story. “I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”

The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker proceeded to compare the publication of “Sex” three decades ago to the recent release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s steamy collab, “WAP,” and other major moments in modern pop culture.

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a w—, a witch a heretic and the devil,” Madonna added.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a— and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b—.”

The 64-year-old pop icon punctuated her message with a clown emoji, which Cardi B did not appreciate.

The hip-hop star had paid homage to Madonna “so many times cause I grew up listening to her,” she wrote Sunday in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

In addition to reprimanding Madonna on Twitter, Cardi B also resurfaced a quote from an old Instagram post in which she fondly referred to the “Material Girl” performer as her “real life IDOL” and a “Liberal Kick a— feminist b—.”

As of Sunday afternoon, it seems Cardi B’s faith in Madonna has been restored. The “Invasion of Privacy” artist credited culture critic and Hollywood Unlocked Chief Executive Jason Lee with facilitating a productive conversation between the two entertainers.

“On the phone with Madonna and Cardi,” Lee tweeted Sunday. “Listening to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other.”

Lee also shared a video that Cardi B posted on Instagram — and then deleted — after making things right with Madonna.

“My feelings was a little hurt because, to me, Madonna’s ... no regular degular artist,” Cardi B says in the clip.

“She’s actually somebody that I really look up to. ... She’s one of my favorite artists, and I always appreciated what she did. ... She’s an amazing feminist woman, and I’m glad that I had a talk with her.”