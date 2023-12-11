Cardi B confirms Offset split after cheating rumors: ‘I’ve been single for a minute’

Hip-hop stars Cardi B and Offset have split after six years of marriage. The announcement comes after she filed for divorce in 2020 and withdrew the petition months later.

Cardi B and Offset‘s time is up: They have called it quits — again — making moves to end their six-year marriage.

The “Up” rapper confirmed over the weekend that she has “been single for a minute.” In an Instagram live reportedly posted late Sunday evening, the “WAP” musician said she doesn’t think cheating rumors against husband Offset are true. But in the video, which has circulated on X, the 31-year-old rapper also said, “I don’t care to find out.”

She continued: “I want to start 2024 fresh, open ... I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. Yeah, I’m excited.”

Last week, the former couple fueled percolating break-up rumors by unfollowing each other on Instagram. Around the same time, she also wrote, “You know when you just outgrow relationships” to her Instagram story, according to People. Then, the Grammy winner proclaimed on the platform that she would be shedding “dead weight” and making changes to her career, finances and personal life because she knew where she wanted to be in life.

“You gotta [get] rid of dead weight and when it comes to dead weight, I’ll say mentality, procrastination, laziness and people,” the “Bodak Yellow” emcee said in an Instagram Live at the time, according to Bossip.

“A lot of people are dead weight, too,” she added, asserting that the upcoming year will be about taking care of herself.

The hitmaker kept her 2017 marriage to Offset, 31, private for about a year, only confirming the long-circulating rumors after their marriage certificate leaked in June 2018. They secretly wed in September 2017 and welcomed daughter Kulture in July 2018 and son Wave Set in September 2021. Offset is a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 13, and Kody Cephus, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 8, whom he had in previous relationships.

Shortly after revealing that they had privately wed, a video of Offset hanging out with other women made the rounds online. The Migos rapper infamously apologized in 2018 by interrupting her Rolling Loud set to persuade her to take him back.

The “I Like It” artist filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, but withdrew her petition a couple of months later. The estranged spouses have not yet filed a new request for divorce as of Monday.

Months before making the split official this time around, Cardi denied cheating allegations levied against her. Offset had posted a now-deleted Instagram story claiming that she had been unfaithful to him and she addressed the claims during a Twitter Spaces chat in July, calling the “Walk It Like I Talk It” rapper a liar.

“Listen. Don’t pay attention [to] that country man, y’all,” she said. “Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid.”

“Going crazy over a f— Space,” the “Up” artist continued. “Don’t play with me. What the f—. Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna m— say.”

In July, the PDA-loving musicians released a joint collab titled “Jealousy” to put the cheating rumors to rest. It was their second collaboration since 2019’s “Clout,” which appeared on Offset’s “Father of 4” album.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.