Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan dies after car crash at age 67

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on Fox News Channel’s late-night talk show “Gutfeld!” on July 28, 2022, in New York.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah Valdez
Richard Winton
Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, known for his roles in “Will and Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died after a car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning, sources confirmed to The Times.

Jordan, 67, won a primetime Emmy in 2006 for his performance as Beverly Leslie in the TV show “Will and Grace.”

Jordan was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood at 9:30 a.m., sources said. The longtime actor and writer was declared dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether Jordan was killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand, but the condition of the vehicle suggested Jordan may have lost control of the vehicle before the crash.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

