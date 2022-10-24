Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan dies after car crash at age 67

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, known for his roles in “Will and Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died after a car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning, sources confirmed to The Times.

Jordan, 67, won a primetime Emmy in 2006 for his performance as Beverly Leslie in the TV show “Will and Grace.”

Jordan was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood at 9:30 a.m., sources said. The longtime actor and writer was declared dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether Jordan was killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand, but the condition of the vehicle suggested Jordan may have lost control of the vehicle before the crash.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.