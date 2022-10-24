Leslie Jordan’s ‘Will & Grace’ family pays tribute: ‘Everyone who ever met him, loved him’
Actor Leslie Jordan, known for his work on the TV shows “Will & Grace” and “Call Me Kat,” always knew how to light up a room with his sassy humor and wit.
And that’s exactly what his Hollywood peers will miss about the Emmy-winning actor, who died Monday morning after a car crash in Hollywood. He was 67.
Shortly after news of Jordan’s death spread, fellow actors and comedians started paying tribute to Jordan on social media. Among those honoring the late actor were Eric McCormack, who starred as Will Truman alongside Jordan’s Beverley Leslie. McCormack celebrated Jordan as the “funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known.
“The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” McCormack tweeted.
“Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him,” tweeted “Will & Grace” co-star Sean Hayes. “There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”
Jackée Harry, who appeared alongside Jordan in the Fox series “The Cool Kids,” said she is “completely heartbroken” over the comedian’s death.
Comedian Leslie Jordan, known for roles in ‘Will and Grace’ and ‘American Horror Story,’ died after a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday.
“Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend,” Harry tweeted, sharing a video clip of a pantsless Jordan dancing at a bachelorette party in “The Cool Kids.”
“This man was never afraid to act a fool! The smiles he brought to our faces doing so can never be counted,” Harry added. “They’re endless.”
“This is so heartbreaking. Your star shined bright no matter where you were on screen and even moreso off,” tweeted playwright Jeremy O. Harris. “You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present. To a lived fully! RIP LESLIE JORDAN.”
At 65, Leslie Jordan is an Instagram star with a new TV show, book and debut album of old hymns featuring Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile and Eddie Vedder.
“Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul,” wrote actor Lynda Carter.
“Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all,” wrote the official Twitter account for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” on which recently Jordan served as a guest judge.
See more tributes to Jordan below.
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.
Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.