Leslie Jordan’s ‘Will & Grace’ family pays tribute: ‘Everyone who ever met him, loved him’

Actor Leslie Jordan, known for his work on the TV shows “Will & Grace” and “Call Me Kat,” always knew how to light up a room with his sassy humor and wit.

And that’s exactly what his Hollywood peers will miss about the Emmy-winning actor, who died Monday morning after a car crash in Hollywood. He was 67.

Shortly after news of Jordan’s death spread, fellow actors and comedians started paying tribute to Jordan on social media. Among those honoring the late actor were Eric McCormack, who starred as Will Truman alongside Jordan’s Beverley Leslie. McCormack celebrated Jordan as the “funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known.

“The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” McCormack tweeted.

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

“Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him,” tweeted “Will & Grace” co-star Sean Hayes. “There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Advertisement

Jackée Harry, who appeared alongside Jordan in the Fox series “The Cool Kids,” said she is “completely heartbroken” over the comedian’s death.

“Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend,” Harry tweeted, sharing a video clip of a pantsless Jordan dancing at a bachelorette party in “The Cool Kids.”

“This man was never afraid to act a fool! The smiles he brought to our faces doing so can never be counted,” Harry added. “They’re endless.”

“This is so heartbreaking. Your star shined bright no matter where you were on screen and even moreso off,” tweeted playwright Jeremy O. Harris. “You were truly one of the spirits that made aging as a queer man feel more exciting than existing in the present. To a lived fully! RIP LESLIE JORDAN.”

“Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul,” wrote actor Lynda Carter.

“Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all,” wrote the official Twitter account for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” on which recently Jordan served as a guest judge.

See more tributes to Jordan below.

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

My schedule did not anticipate being absolutely DEVASTATED about Leslie Jordan. That man was singular. We keep losing all the wrong people. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) October 24, 2022

oh no. not leslie jordan. — king crissle (@crissles) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan was as talented and genuine as they come. What a ray of sunshine. This is just terrible. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) October 24, 2022