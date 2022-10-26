Selena Gomez cancels ‘Tonight Show’ appearance after contracting COVID-19

Selena Gomez has canceled her upcoming appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” after contracting the coronavirus.

The actor and musician shared a statement Wednesday on her Instagram story as a “friendly reminder covid is still out there.” She was scheduled to appear on the late-night program Wednesday to promote her new documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” which comes out Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star wrote on Instagram. “I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. ... Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”

A representative for NBC, which airs “The Tonight Show,” did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

On Oct. 14, NBC unveiled a star-studded lineup of “Tonight Show” guests for this week that included the “Revelación” artist, as well as Meghan Trainor, Sigourney Weaver, Zedd, Maren Morris, Millie Bobby Brown and Taylor Swift.

In the trailer for her forthcoming documentary, Gomez reflects on the physical and mental health struggles she has faced while making a commitment to help others overcome challenges in their own lives.

“I am grateful to be alive,” Gomez says in the preview.

“What makes me happy is connection, and it helps me get out of my head. Clearly I’m still here to use what I have to help someone else. Everything that I have gone through is gonna be there. I’m just making it my friend now. I am happier and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been. ... This is the beginning for me.”