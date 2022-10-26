Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Selena Gomez cancels ‘Tonight Show’ appearance after contracting COVID-19

A woman with long black hair posing in a black suit
Selena Gomez attends the 2022 Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Selena Gomez has canceled her upcoming appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” after contracting the coronavirus.

The actor and musician shared a statement Wednesday on her Instagram story as a “friendly reminder covid is still out there.” She was scheduled to appear on the late-night program Wednesday to promote her new documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” which comes out Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star wrote on Instagram. “I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. ... Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”

A representative for NBC, which airs “The Tonight Show,” did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

A woman with long, brown hair posing in a gray blazer

Music

How Selena Gomez embraced her Mexican heritage as ‘a source of healing’

Powerhouse actor, producer and musical artist Selena Gomez will release her debut Spanish-language collection, ‘Revelación,’ on March 12.

Advertisement

On Oct. 14, NBC unveiled a star-studded lineup of “Tonight Show” guests for this week that included the “Revelación” artist, as well as Meghan Trainor, Sigourney Weaver, Zedd, Maren Morris, Millie Bobby Brown and Taylor Swift.

In the trailer for her forthcoming documentary, Gomez reflects on the physical and mental health struggles she has faced while making a commitment to help others overcome challenges in their own lives.

“I am grateful to be alive,” Gomez says in the preview.

“What makes me happy is connection, and it helps me get out of my head. Clearly I’m still here to use what I have to help someone else. Everything that I have gone through is gonna be there. I’m just making it my friend now. I am happier and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been. ... This is the beginning for me.”

Only Murders In The Building -- "True Crime" - Episode 101 -- Upper West Side neighbors Charles, Oliver & Mabel bond over a shared love of true crime. When a fellow resident dies in their building, the trio determine to solve the mystery and record an accompanying podcast. Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Awards

Selena Gomez puts her true crime fascination to good use in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Early in the series, the former Disney star thought she might turn out to be the murderer.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement