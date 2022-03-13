Tom Brady announces he is coming out of short-lived retirement to rejoin Buccaneers

Tom Brady apparently isn’t done.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced on social media Sunday he is coming out of his short-lived retirement to play again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

In a Twitter post, Brady wrote: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady originally decided to retire in late January following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Rams in the NFC divisional playoffs. It appeared to mark the end of an era for a player who earned the informal title of GOAT (greatest of all time) after leading the Patriots to a stunning comeback victory in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

Brady is the NFL’s all-time all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. His 76.9 career winning percentage ranks first in the Super Bowl era among quarterbacks with at least 75 starts. Thirteen times he led his teams to 12 or more victories, a record among quarterbacks. Brady has appeared in an NFL record 10 Super Bowls and 14 conference title games. In 20 seasons as the primary starting quarterback, he directed his teams to 18 division titles. He also set NFL records with 32 player-of-the-week and 11 player-of-the-month honors.

He played the first 20 seasons of his career in New England, winning six Super Bowl titles. He then joined the Buccaneers in March 2020, signing a two-year deal that paid him an average of $30 million per season. With coach Bruce Arians at the helm, Brady helped direct the franchise to another Lombardi Trophy, becoming at 43 the oldest player to play in — and win — a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers also made history by becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl on its home field — a feat the Rams replicated last month.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on Brady’s decision soon.