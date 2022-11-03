At first speaking event in 5 years, Kevin Spacey to receive lifetime achievement award

An Italian film museum announced on Thursday plans to honor Kevin Spacey with a lifetime achievement award. The announcement comes two weeks after a New York jury found for the embattled actor in a sexual abuse trial.

Spacey has been invited to participate in a master class at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, where he will be recognized for his contributions to film and television. After speaking in the auditorium of Turin’s Mole Antonelliana tower, Spacey will introduce and screen one of his movies for the audience.

The master class and conversation with Spacey will be conducted by museum director Domenico De Gaetano. The event, which is scheduled to take place on Jan. 16, will mark Spacey’s first public speaking engagement in five years.

Advertisement

“We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey chose Turin and our museum for this long-awaited return to an event with an audience,” Enzo Ghigo, president of the museum, said in a statement.

On Oct. 20, a New York jury determined that Spacey did not molest “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp when the former was 26 and the latter was 14. Spacey denied the sexual abuse allegations in court, and Rapp’s lawyer accused the Oscar winner of lying under oath.

In response to the verdict, Spacey attorney Jennifer Keller said, “We’re very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Rapp said, “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service. Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.”

After Rapp and others accused Spacey of sexual misconduct during the rise of activist Tarana Burke‘s #MeToo movement, the A-lister fell out of Hollywood’s good graces and lost his job on the popular Netflix series “House of Cards.”

The Emmy nominee has also faced groping charges in Massachusetts — which prosecutors later dropped — and pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in London. Over the summer, a Los Angeles judge ordered Spacey to pay $30.9 million to the makers of “House of Cards” for violating his contract by sexually harassing crew members on set.

“What’s next is Mr. Spacey is going to be proven that he’s innocent of anything he’s been accused of,” Keller said last month. “That there was no truth to any of the allegations.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.