Yes, Steve Kornacki and his khakis will keep you company for tonight’s election results

NBC News Journalist Steve Kornacki
NBC News journalist Steve Kornacki, pictured in 2020, is covering tonight’s election results.
(NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Another election day, another night in the spotlight for “chartthrob” Steve Kornacki and his signature khakis.

The NBC News and MSNBC personality, who won over viewers with his exhaustive coverage of the presidential election in November 2020, has returned to deliver the results of this year’s midterm elections.

“Well I just lost Powerball, so I guess I’ll be working tonight,” he tweeted Tuesday. “First polls close at 6pm EST and we’ll be live from then until...who knows when? It’ll be a journey, hope you’ll tune in and join along.”

Rocking a fresh pair of khaki pants, a white button-down shirt and an intact (for now) tie, Kornacki began his coverage Tuesday afternoon on MSNBC looking at the races in Massachusetts and the abortion measure in Kansas. But Twitter users are already celebrating the data king’s return.

“Happy Election Day to all my steve kornacki girlies,” a Twitter user wrote on Monday, sharing a video edit of the journalist pointing to his whiteboard set to Flo Milli’s “Beef FloMix.”

“Happy Steve Kornacki appreciation day to all that celebrate,” tweeted another commenter.

During the 2020 presidential election, Twitter had plenty of love for Kornacki and CNN’s John King, who kept viewers company as results trickled in. Kornacki‘s coverage caught the attention of model and author Chrissy Teigen, who was impressed by the data analyst’s on-air endurance.

“I honestly dunno how Steve is still going but im bout to die,” Teigen tweeted.

Kornacki’s time in the limelight proved lucrative, but not just for him. The Gap confirmed to The Times in November 2020 that sales of its standard khaki pants surged after it was revealed that Kornacki wore them on election day.

“We saw a dramatic increase in online traffic and within a day, the number of Straight Fit Palomino Brown khakis we sold online went up 90%,” a Gap spokesperson said at the time.

Steve Kornacki Wins The Hearts Of Americans During Election Week | TODAY

Months after the 2020 election, Kornacki recommitted to NBC News and MSNBC, signing a multimillion-dollar contract with parent company NBCUnversal in May 2021. With several new gigs under the four-year deal, Kornacki’s fans won’t have to rely on just election day to hear his analysis.

See what else fans are saying about Kornacki’s return to the spotlight below:

