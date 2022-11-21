Sinbad taking ‘remarkable’ steps to walk again two years after stroke: ‘I am not done’

Sinbad is learning to walk again two years after he suffered a stroke in October 2020.

On Monday, the “Sinbad Show” star’s family gave fans health updates with a website that was promoted on the actor’s Instagram and Twitter pages.

“Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help,” the Instagram post said. “As a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress and also provide an avenue for those who wish to give.”

Advertisement

The website, titled “The Journey Forward,” gives more information surrounding the comic’s 2020 stroke, which was a “result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain.” It also offers a detailed summary of Sinbad’s hospitalization — from his first surgery at the West Hills Medical Center to further treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Television Sinbad sailing back to TV Sinbad sailing back to TV

Sinbad appreciates all the love & support you have shown him over the last two years. Many of you have asked for updates & as a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress. https://t.co/v9I1VcIlgK — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) November 21, 2022

The family said Sinbad, 66, could not move his left side and struggled to hold his head up. Months after the stroke, in May 2021, the “Where U Been?” comic (born David Adkins) began “intense therapy” at the California Rehabilitation Institute, where he started making “considerable progress toward recovery.” In July 2021, he returned home to his family.

“He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch,” the “Journey Forward” website continued. “His progress is nothing short of remarkable.”

The website displays pictures of the actor on a walker taking steps with the support of a physical therapist. Another photo shows him spending time with a young family member. Additionally, the family said on the website that Sinbad has regained mobility to some of his limbs and that he won’t give up easily.

Sinbad lists his Hidden Hills home at $ 3 million Sinbad lists his Hidden Hills home at $ 3 million

“In his own words, ‘I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again,’” the family said. “And neither will we.”

Sinbad’s recovery, however, has taken a financial toll, his family added. Fans looking to support the actor and his loved ones can donate to the Adkins Trust for the actor’s “care and help him continue to fight this battle.” At the bottom of the website, supporters can find some words from Sinbad himself.

Sinbad, Dellums to Receive NAACP Freedom Honors Comedian Sinbad, former U.S. Rep.

“Thank God for everything He’s given you, even if it’s not everything you asked for. Thank God for family and hug the ones you love while you’re still with them. We need each other to get through this journey. I can’t wait to see you all again soon,” the quote said. “As always, stay funky, stay prayed up.”

Voicing support in the Instagram comments were fellow Hollywood stars D.L. Hughley and Lil Rel Howery.

“Love you Bad!!!!!,” commented Howery.

Also showing love for the recovering Sinbad with heart emojis were India Arie, Gabrielle Union and Sherri Shepherd. See what Twitter fans had to say about Sinbad’s recovery below.

Get well OG, we're sending you some energy.🙏🏾❤️✨ https://t.co/nQYGltv5v7 — To Live and Die as L.A. (@LuckyLuciousP) November 21, 2022

Praying for expedient healing — Cliff Chisel (@CLIFFD05) November 21, 2022