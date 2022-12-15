Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission, she says: ‘The last chemo session was rough’

Jane Fonda is getting a respite from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and feeling “so blessed, so fortunate,” she wrote Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo,” the 84-year-old actor and activist said.

Fonda went public with her diagnosis in September, saying she had already begun chemotherapy for what she called “a very treatable cancer.”

“I’m especially happy,” Fonda wrote, “because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

Advertisement

She said the effects of the most recent round wore off just as she headed to Washington, D.C., for the Dec. 2 Fire Drill Friday. The rally against climate change was the first live Fire Drill Friday since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the protests virtual early in 2020.

Before that, Fonda managed to get arrested five times at protests in D.C. before bringing them to L.A. in January 2020.

“I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way,” Fonda wrote Thursday. “I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”