Eddie Cibrian denies ex Brandi Glanville’s claim he had an affair with Piper Perabo

Eddie Cibrian maintains that he did not have an affair with co-star Piper Perabo after his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, publicly accused him of cheating on her.

In a statement provided Wednesday to The Times, Cibrian wholly denied Glanville’s claim that he had a sexual relationship with Perabo while married to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum. Actors Cibrian, 49, and Perabo, 46, worked together on the 2005 horror film “The Cave,” and Cibrian and Glanville, 50, were married from 2001 to 2010.

“I’m sad I have to address this,” Cibrian said. “I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now. Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true.”

“This is all so unnecessary,” he added. “Fun times at the Christmas table await.”

Advertisement

Music LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian get new VH1 series Country singer LeAnn Rimes and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, will star in a new VH1 series, tentatively titled “LeAnn & Eddie,” based on the lives of the celebrity couple.

Earlier this week, Glanville told Page Six she visited Cibrian on the set of “The Cave” in “another country, Romania, I think” and witnessed Perabo “flirting” with her then-husband, “like, right in front of me.”

“I was like, ‘Am I here?’” the reality star recalled. “‘Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’”

In an effort to assess the situation, Glanville said, she “made friends on set and ... heard a lot of things” — including the allegation that “Piper and Eddie were f—.” The TV personality also accused Perabo of being rude to her behind the scenes of the movie.

A representative for Perabo did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Ministry of Gossip LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian marry in a surprise ceremony This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

After “The Cave” completed production and Cibrian returned home to Los Angeles, Glanville confronted him about the alleged affair and threatened to leave him. But he “convinced me that it wasn’t true,” she said.

“We had a 1-year-old son and he was the love of my life at the time and ... there was a lot of convincing me of things,” she added.

Glanville and Cibrian share two children: Mason, 19, and Jake, 15. According to E News!, Glanville filed for divorce in 2009 after reports surfaced that Cibrian was cheating on her with his “Northern Lights” co-star LeAnn Rimes, 40. Cibrian and Rimes wed in 2011.