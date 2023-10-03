Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Brandi Glanville was hospitalized after collapsing at her home, says her son had to call 911

A blond woman wears a white dress as she poses for photos at a red-carpet event
Brandi Glanville was recently hospitalized after collapsing at her home.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville was hospitalized Sunday morning after she collapsed at her home.

“I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help!” Glanville wrote in an X post Sunday. “You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with.”

The Bravo personality has two sons, Mason, 20, and Jake, 16 — both of which she shares with her ex-husband, “CSI: Miami” actor Eddie Cibrian. Glanville did not specify which her sons called for 911 for medical assistance.

Glanville did not reveal the official medical reason that she collapsed. She did, however, provide an update for her followers Monday morning, in which she confirmed that she was still in the hospital.

“Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they’re getting ready to go on strike!” she wrote in an X post. “They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though.”

The reality TV veteran confirmed in a previous post that she was being treated at a Kaiser Permanente hospital. Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees in California and other states plan to go on strike Wednesday after union contracts expired for a huge swath of the Kaiser workforce.

Unions and the healthcare giant have been grappling over wages and other employee issues that coalition leaders argue have contributed to chronic understaffing. Labor leaders have accused Kaiser executives of not bargaining in good faith to address those problems.

It was unclear if Glanville was still hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

Representatives for Glanville did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Times staff writer Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this report.

Entertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

