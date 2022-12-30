Calendar Feedback: ’Babylon’ is no dream

Regarding “Dream Factory or Nightmare?” [Dec. 22]: Did Justin Chang and I see different movies? Because there is no question in my mind that “Babylon” is a nightmare. Chang writes that he “enjoyed much of it.”

I can’t say the same. From numerous glaring historical inaccuracies (depicting the premiere of a silent film with no musical accompaniment), to Margot Robbie shouting nonstop profanities at the top of her lungs, to the most vile, improbable orgy I’ve ever seen onscreen.

Not since “Heaven’s Gate” have I seen so much money thrown at the screen with such mean-spirited, nauseating results.

Katherine Orrison

Santa Clarita

Too harsh a portrait

Regarding “Faces of 2022: Michelle Yeoh” [Dec. 25]: Ouch! Such an unflattering portrait of an accomplished actress and martial artist, from a great fan of Michelle Yeoh since the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” was released 22 years ago.

In the harsh black-and-white photo she does not look relaxed or happy to me.

Michael Lee

Los Angeles

Was that a spoiler?

Did Claudia Puig give away a major plot surprise of “Glass Onion” in “BuzzMeter: Supporting Actress” [Dec. 15]?

Kevin Schaeffer

West Hollywood

Watch the ‘liberal’ label

In Stephen Battaglio’s article about “The Five” [“Fox Has a New Cable Ratings Leader,” Dec. 20], I was surprised to see Geraldo Rivera listed as a liberal.

I’m not sure in whose world that is a reality. Even Harold Ford would be listed as a moderate by most people. Calling them liberals seems to make Fox appear more “fair & balanced” which couldn’t be further from the truth.

Chris Cramer

Costa Mesa

That’s ‘Capt. Sandy’ to you

I object to the sexist caption printed underneath the illustration for Meredith Blake’s story about “Below Deck” [“‘Below Deck’ rules the waves, 10 seasons later,” Dec. 22].

The caption identified the male captains, acknowledging their rank, but referred to Capt. Sandy as simply “Sandy.”

This is clearly discriminatory.

Chris Blakely

Los Angeles

Comedy in a cancel age

Regarding Sonaiya Kelley’s article [“Is Chappelle Cancel-Proof?” Dec. 12]: Chappelle is a genius, and I considered myself a fan. But his “Saturday Night Live” monologue went much further than just going “too easy on Kanye West’s antisemitic comments” as Kelley describes. He got huge laughs on broadcast television by pushing antisemitic tropes such as Jews secretly controlling industries and Jews blaming Black people for their suffering.

Sadly, as usual, antisemitic jokes are considered no big deal compared with bigotry against other groups.

Miriam Billington

Santa Monica

::

Artists get canceled all the time for all sorts of reasons. Ask the Chicks, Kathy Griffin, Ye or the curators who postponed the late Philip Guston’s retrospective because a few paintings contained images they deemed controversial.

When Dave Chappelle performs homophobic, transphobic and antisemitic material or jokes that “punched the LGBTQ community right in the AIDS,” his star-power insulates him from real cancellation and real consequences.

Much of his appeal is that Chappelle says and does whatever he wants — he can even perform to a captive audience if he feels like it.

What a joke for Chappelle to claim that he’s been “silenced” or “canceled” by the mostly powerless people for whom his bigotry is dangerous and dehumanizing. This is all about grandiose ego, not art.

Jo Perry

Studio City

::

I admit that I am a huge Dave Chappelle fan. I was also a fan of Don Rickles. I love hearing comedians during their stand-up ask questions about controversial topics and find the “ funny” side of an issue.

We all have the ability to individually censure someone by simply not watching. Rickles’ whole comedic shtick was insults and he was a beloved comedian. I do not recall any groups asking for the canceling of Rickles’ act.

Here’s an idea: How about we all lighten up, realize that we are talking about comedy, and if you feel offended you can choose to cry about it or have a good laugh at oneself? Canceling comedians won’t make us better humans.

Nelson Sagisi

Santa Maria