‘He is a fighter’: Jeremy Renner’s sister shares a promising health update

Jeremy Renner‘s sister has shared a promising update on the Marvel actor’s recovery less than two weeks after he was severely wounded in a Nevada snowplow accident.

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” Kym Renner told People magazine this week. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

On New Year’s Day, a helicopter transported the “Hawkeye” star to the hospital in critical condition after he was run over by his own 14,000-pound snowplow near Mt. Rose Highway. The 52-year-old actor is known to keep a snowplow at his residence on the side of a mountain near the Mt. Rose ski slopes of Lake Tahoe.

In a press conference last week, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam explained that Renner was attempting to drag his car — which was being driven by a relative — out of the snow after a heavy snowfall forced roads to close and drivers to abandon their vehicles.

Advertisement

At one point, the “Hurt Locker” actor got out of the snowplow to talk to his family member, and the plow began to roll on its own. When Renner tried to return to the driver’s seat and prevent it from rolling further, the snowplow ran him over.

A representative for Renner previously told The Times that the Oscar nominee suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in the accident. A 911 call log obtained by CNN noted that Renner was “completely crushed” under the plow, adding that the right side of his chest had “collapsed” and his upper torso had been “crushed.”

Shortly after the incident, Renner shared a video on Instagram of his mother and sister keeping him company in the ICU. He has also received an outpouring of love and support from his fans, friends and Marvel co-stars.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner said Jan. 3 on Instagram. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”