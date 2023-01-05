Jeremy Renner was ‘completely crushed’ by snowplow, according to 911 call log

A 911 call log from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has detailed some of the injuries Jeremy Renner suffered in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Obtained by CNN through a public records request, the call log states that Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat” during the incident on Mt. Rose Highway in Nevada. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a snowcat as “a tracklaying vehicle for travel on snow.”

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm the contents of the CNN report when contacted Thursday by the Los Angeles Times.

Record of an emergency call placed Sunday at 8:55 a.m. Pacific Time states that the Marvel actor was “run over” by the vehicle, per CNN. According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner keeps a snowplow at his home located on the side of a snowy mountain near the Mt. Rose ski slopes. In a press conference this week, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office identified Renner’s plow as a 14,000-pound Tucker Sno-Cat.

The call log noted that the “responding person” who dialed 911 was “screaming” while informing the dispatcher that Renner was “down” after being struck by the plow. The “Hawkeye” star could be heard “moaning loudly in the background” of the call, the log continues.

At the time of the call, Renner was “bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries,” according to the log, which added that the caller wasn’t “sure where all the blood is coming from.”

The log proceeded to detail some of the injuries, noting that the right side of Renner’s chest had “collapsed,” while his upper torso had been “crushed.” Despite suffering “all kinds of injuries,” the two-time Oscar nominee was conscious and breathing “with extreme [difficulty]” when the call was placed, the log said.

About 49 minutes after 911 was contacted, a helicopter transported Renner to the hospital, CNN reported. After undergoing surgery Monday, Renner was in critical but stable condition, according to his representative.

On Thursday morning, Renner shared a video on his Instagram story of himself enjoying a “spa moment” with his mother and sister in the ICU. In the clip, one woman can be seen massaging Renner’s head while another smiles at his hospital bedside.

“ICU spa moment to lift my spirits,” Renner captioned the selfie video, which shows him wearing an oxygen mask over his bruised face. “Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all [of] you For your love.”

During a Tuesday press conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam explained the circumstances surrounding Renner’s accident and evacuation. He said the emergency response that day was delayed by the weather conditions after the Lake Tahoe area had been buried under 3 feet of snow, forcing roads to close and drivers to abandon their vehicles.

The sheriff revealed that Renner had been using his snowplow to pull his car — which was being driven by a relative — out of the snow. Renner had just hopped out of his snowplow to talk with his family member when the Sno-Cat began to roll on its own, Balaam said. While attempting to prevent the snowplow from rolling further, Renner failed to jump inside the vehicle, which then ran him over before coming to a stop in a pile of snow.

Investigators will inspect the snowplow for possible mechanical failure to determine why it started to roll, Balaam said.

In the wake of the accident, Renner has received an outpouring of love and support from his fans, friends and Marvel co-stars — including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Paul Bettany, Alaqua Cox, Josh Brolin and Vera Farmiga. Renner portrays Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner said Tuesday on Instagram. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”