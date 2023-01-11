Khloé and Kim Kardashian and mother Kris will attend the funeral of Tristan Thompson’s mother

A few Kardashians will be alongside Tristan Thompson as he lays his mother to rest.

Khloé and Kim Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner, are planning to fly to Toronto later this week to attend the funeral of Andrea Thompson, the former NBA star’s mother, who died recently of a heart attack, TMZ reported.

Khloé Kardashian joined ex-boyfriend Thompson last week as the pair flew to Toronto within hours of hearing of Thompson’s mother’s sudden death.

Thompson planned and paid for what TMZ’s source described as an intimate ceremony.

Thompson and Kardashian continue to co-parent their two young children, 4-year-old True and a second child who was born last July through a surrogate.

The pair started dating in 2016 and, after an on-and-off period that began in 2018, had split in 2021 following allegations that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian numerous times. In 2018, allegations surfaced that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Though the co-parents remain friendly, Kardashian broke things off for real after Thompson was reportedly seen entering a bedroom with three women at a 2021 party in an L.A. mansion.

After a court-ordered DNA test, Thompson admitted in early 2022 that he had fathered a child with another woman in 2021, while he and Kardashian were still an item. He also apologized to Kardashian, saying in on Instagram, “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

