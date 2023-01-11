Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Khloé and Kim Kardashian and mother Kris will attend the funeral of Tristan Thompson’s mother

A tall man and a pregnant woman pose together at an event
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, seen together in early 2018, will both attend his mother’s funeral, along with one of her sisters and her mom.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
A few Kardashians will be alongside Tristan Thompson as he lays his mother to rest.

Khloé and Kim Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner, are planning to fly to Toronto later this week to attend the funeral of Andrea Thompson, the former NBA star’s mother, who died recently of a heart attack, TMZ reported.

Khloé Kardashian joined ex-boyfriend Thompson last week as the pair flew to Toronto within hours of hearing of Thompson’s mother’s sudden death.

Thompson planned and paid for what TMZ’s source described as an intimate ceremony.

Thompson and Kardashian continue to co-parent their two young children, 4-year-old True and a second child who was born last July through a surrogate.

The pair started dating in 2016 and, after an on-and-off period that began in 2018, had split in 2021 following allegations that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian numerous times. In 2018, allegations surfaced that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Though the co-parents remain friendly, Kardashian broke things off for real after Thompson was reportedly seen entering a bedroom with three women at a 2021 party in an L.A. mansion.

After a court-ordered DNA test, Thompson admitted in early 2022 that he had fathered a child with another woman in 2021, while he and Kardashian were still an item. He also apologized to Kardashian, saying in on Instagram, “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

