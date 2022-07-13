Advertisement
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have baby No. 2 on the way via surrogate

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian pose for a photo at a glitzy party.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who broke up in 2021, have another child on the way.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, despite their turbulent relationship, will welcome a second child together soon.

Referencing the former couple’s 4-year-old daughter, a representative for Kardashian said Wednesday that “True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The “Kardashians” star and the NBA player are not in a romantic relationship anymore and have not spoken since December 2021 “outside of co-parenting matters,” People reported.

Thompson apologized to Kardashian in January after he took a paternity test that revealed he had fathered a boy, born last December, with Maralee Nichols. He was still in a relationship with the Good American businesswoman when that child was conceived.

Kardashian and Thompson started a relationship in 2016 and welcomed their first daughter, True, in April 2018. In 2019, it was rumored that Thompson had hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple then split in June 2021 after a report that Thompson was seen entering a bedroom with three women at a party in an L.A. mansion.

The incoming baby will be Thompson’s fourth child and Kardashian’s second.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

