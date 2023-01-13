Michael Jackson’s estate says he ‘cherished’ his bond with ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley

The estate of pop icon Michael Jackson has paid tribute to the singer’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley after she died of cardiac arrest Thursday.

In a statement shared with The Times on Friday, co-executors of Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain, reflected on the “sudden, tragic loss” of Presley. The singer-songwriter’s brief marriage to to Jackson lasted from 1994 to 1996.

“Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed as apparent in the official video for ‘You Are Not Alone,’ and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together,” the statement said. “Bringing these two special people together was a memorable moment resulting in a union full of genuine affection and care for each other. My deepest sympathies remain with Lisa’s family.”

In the aforementioned 1995 music video, Presley and Jackson flaunted their love in several intimate scenes.

When their relationship became public, they were often subjected to speculation that their romance was a “sham.” But in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2010, Presley said that wasn’t the case.

“He had something so intoxicating about him, and when he was ready to share with you and be himself ... He was like a drug for me,” she said.

Ministry of Gossip Lisa Marie Presley on Michael Jackson: 'Really in love'

Jackson, who died in June 2009, was Presley’s second husband.

Also paying tribute to Presley was Jackson’s sister La Toya Jackson, who posted a video memorializing her former sister-in-law on Instagram Thursday evening.

Jackson shared snippets of the “You Are Not Alone” music video, photos of her brother with his then-bride and pics of Elvis Presley holding his only child.

“We miss you Lisa! You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me,” Jackson captioned her post. “I thank you for being so honest, courageous and explicit with your love.”

Presley died Thursday evening after she was hospitalized for a cardiac episode. She was 54. She will be laid to rest at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenn., alongside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at age 27.