Britney Spears laughs off reports of ‘manic’ meltdown at local restaurant

A woman with long blond hair poses on a red carpet in a silver dress
Britney Spears, pictured in 2018, is shrugging off a report that she had a meltdown at a restaurant.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Britney Spears just wanted some pasta.

A report from TMZ — complete with video — alleged over the weekend that Spears had a meltdown Friday at a Woodland Hills restaurant and that her husband, Sam Asghari, had stormed out and was “visibly upset.”

However, an employee at the restaurant refuted that story and reportedly said another patron was to blame.

“The disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent,” the staffer told Page Six in a story published Wednesday.

A woman with long blond hair and dark eye makeup

The employee said Spears “was understandably upset” and clarified that Asghari didn’t storm out but had only left to get their car.

The TMZ report included video from a patron that showed the pop singer sitting at a table and talking as a waiter stood by. Spears eventually takes notice of the camera-wielding patron, then raises a menu to shield her face from the recording.

The report cited eyewitnesses who claimed to hear Spears “yelling and talking gibberish.” They described her as “manic.”

Spears laughed off the report in a video shared on Asghari’s Instagram account Tuesday evening.

“The best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta,” Spears says in the Instagram story, referring to the plate of food seen at the start of Friday’s video.

Spears, using a cat filter, jokes about jumping “from one table to the next” to eat the patron’s pasta. GIFs of a cat and a plate of spaghetti and meatballs were pasted in over the clip.

“Wouldn’t that be hot?” the “Hold Me Closer” singer quips as Asghari, also with a cat filter, laughs and adds, “Like a cat.”

“Yeah, I got what I wanted,” Spears says as Asghari meows.

On Saturday, the day after the restaurant incident, Asghari posted a defense against the meltdown report on his Instagram stories. “Don’t believe what you read online people,” he wrote.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony last June after dating for years. In 2021, a judge ended her 14-year conservatorship, restoring her rights to sign her own documents and handle her own finances.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

