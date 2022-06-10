Wedding crasher aside, Britney Spears’ big day was full of celebs. See who attended

Let us guess: Your invitation to Britney Spears’ wedding at her Southern California home got lost in the mail too, right?

It seems that might have been the case for Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander, who was arrested for trespassing Thursday outside the pop star’s private residence, just hours before her star-studded wedding to longtime flame Sam Asghari.

Alexander, who was hitched to Spears for a mere 55 hours back in 2004, was booked into Ventura County jail Thursday evening on suspicion of three misdemeanor charges (battery, trespassing and refusing to leave private property) and vandalism not exceeding $400. (On Friday, Alexander was served an emergency restraining order.)

Meanwhile, inside the swanky affair, Hollywood A-listers and Britney supporters rubbed elbows at the intimate ceremony. People reported that Spears walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in front of about 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos and attorney Mathew Rosengart, who helped win Spears’ freedom from her 13-year conservatorship in November.

According to People, the event started at “6:30 p.m. sharp” at Spears’ sprawling estate in Thousand Oaks.

“To respect the couple’s privacy, this will be an unplugged ceremony and all cell phones will be checked in upon arrival,” read the official wedding invitation, which was included in a photo gallery. (As for privacy, that photo also revealed Spears’ home address. Oops.)

People’s photo gallery also included a pic of Madonna giving Spears a peck on the lips, sparking memories of their iconic kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003. (Missing this time around: Christina Aguilera.)

Hilton, who also goes way back with Spears, to their days traipsing around L.A. in the mid-2000s (let us never forget), said she skipped a high-profile gig to attend the wedding. On her “This Is Paris” podcast, the OG influencer said she had been invited to DJ at a dinner that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Thursday as part of the Summit of the Americas. But Spears’ big day “was more important to me.”

“She looked stunning, and it made me so happy to see that she found her fairy tale,” Hilton said on her podcast Friday. “And they are a beautiful couple, just glowing. It just really warmed my heart to see her just so happy and free.”

Also in attendance was Donatella Versace, who designed the couple’s wedding attire.

“Britney’s wedding dress was a dream to design. Doesn’t she just look beautiful in it?” Versace posted Friday on Instagram along with a video of the gown being made. “The dress is crafted in a delicate white silk cady and features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons.” (“A real princess,” Asghari quipped in the comments.)

Spears’ sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — did not attend. Also missing were other members of Spears’ family, including dad Jamie, mom Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn, all of whom Spears criticized on social media amid her conservatorship battle. Although People reported that brother Bryan Spears attended, TMZ said he and his date got all dressed up earlier in the day and then didn’t make it to the event.

And if you’ve ever wondered what a sing-along of Madonna’s “Vogue” would sound like with the Material Girl herself, Spears, Versace, Gomez, Hilton and Barrymore — well, go ahead and find out.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, had been dating since late 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.” The personal trainer and actor was by her side as she weathered the final years of her conservatorship.

In April, the couple revealed she was pregnant with their first child. A month later, Spears and Asghari told fans via Instagram that Spears had a miscarriage. It would have been Spears’ third child and Asghari’s first.