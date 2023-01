Stars such as Daisy Ridley, Jonathan Majors, Emilia Clarke and Will Forte stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.

Follow along for more coverage from Sundance 2023.

Jonathan Majors photographed at the Los Angeles Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire. The “Devotion” actor stars in “Magazine Dreams,” part of the festival’s U.S. dramatic competition. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Daisy Ridley is photographed at the Los Angeles Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire. She stars in “Sometimes I Think About Dying,” which is in the festival’s U.S. dramatic competition. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Will Forte photographed at the Los Angeles Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire. The “SNL” veteran is at the festival with the kid-friendly film “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out.” (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)