Priscilla Presley and Axl Rose honor Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland memorial service

Family, friends and fans of Lisa Marie Presley gathered Sunday at Graceland to honor the late singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Among those who participated in the public memorial service at Elvis Presley’s mansion in Memphis, Tenn., were musicians Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose, as well as Priscilla Presley. The ceremony was livestreamed on Vimeo and is still available to watch on the platform.

Lisa Marie Presley died earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest at a home near Calabasas. She was 54. She is survived by her mother and three daughters, Riley Keough, 33, Harper Lockwood, 14 and Finley Lockwood, 14. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died in July 2020 at age 27.

Instead of delivering a personal eulogy, Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her child by reading a poem written by one of Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters.

“‘I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there are too many,’” Priscilla Presley read on behalf of her granddaughter. “‘Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world. But Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one. ...

“She knew it was close to the end. Survivor’s guilt, some would say. But a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love. She knew that I loved her. I fear I’ll never touch her, but the old soul is always with me. She doesn’t drift above.’ That says it all, and thank you all for being here. ... Our heart is broken, Lisa. We all love you.”

During the service, Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performed an acoustic rendition of “To Sheila,” and Morissette sang her song “Rest,” accompanied by a piano. One of the final performers of the day was Rose of Guns N’ Roses, who made a few remarks before playing a passionate piano rendition of “November Rain.”

“I feel like I’m supposed to be texting [Lisa Marie Presley] right now, saying, ‘I’m here.’ Telling her how wonderful everyone is. I never in a million years imagined singing here, and especially under these circumstances,” Rose said. “This is truly devastating and, I’m sure, excruciating for everyone here and all those affected by her passing. ...

“She was extremely proud — as proud as anyone could ever be — of her father and his accomplishments, his place in music ... and American and world history. ... [Lisa Marie Presley was] a friend, a loved one, a beautiful and good soul, and a cherished and deeply missed family member. Lisa is loved and missed by many and will continue to be loved and missed by all those whose lives she touched.”

Toward the end of the service, Riley Keough’s husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read a statement on her behalf:

“‘Thank you for being my mother in this life,’” he read. “‘I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world, and I knew that as far back as I can remember you. ... I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known. ...

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart. My sisters are a product of your heart. My brother is a product of your heart. We are you. You are us. ... If I didn’t tell you every day, thank you.’”