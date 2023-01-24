Advertisement
Cause of death revealed for Diamond of the pro-Trump sister duo Diamond and Silk

A woman with long, curly black hair and glasses and a woman with short, multicolored hair and glasses posing in black dresses
Lynnette Hardaway, left, and Rochelle Richardson of Diamond and Silk attend the 2018 premiere of “Death of a Nation” in Los Angeles.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Lynnette Hardaway, better known as Diamond of the conservative sister duo Diamond and Silk, died of a heart condition, the Associated Press reported.

The right-wing internet personality’s cause of death was confirmed Tuesday with the release of the death certificate obtained by the AP. Hardaway died Jan. 8 at age 51 of heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure, the death certificate said.

Hardaway and sister Rochelle Richardson, also known as Silk, were both born in 1971, according to NBC News. For years, the pair filmed themselves delivering far-right commentary and posted the videos on Facebook, YouTube and other platforms.

They are primarily known for their staunch support of Donald Trump during his presidential campaigns and found fame during his 2016 run.

Entertainment & Arts

Diamond and Silk also briefly worked as contributors at Fox News, which ended their employment in 2020 after they spread baseless COVID-19 conspiracy theories on air. They later hosted the series “Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear” on Newsmax and published a book called “Uprising.”

At Hardaway’s memorial service Saturday in Fayetteville, N.C., her sister Rochelle and their followers spread similar unsubstantiated rumors about Hardaway’s cause of death and blamed COVID-19 vaccines.

Richardson took to Twitter on Tuesday as news of the official cause of her sister’s death circulated. “Instead of emailing me about my sister’s death, use your investigative journalism skills to investigate why Americans are Falling Dead Suddenly!,” she wrote.

Company Town

Trump attended Hardaway’s funeral over the weekend, along with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, according to the Fayeteville Observer. The service also included a prerecorded message from Ben Carson, former U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Trump.

“The world has lost one of its brightest stars,” Trump said during the service. “We’ve lost one of our purest hearts, and that’s for sure.”

Jonah Valdez

