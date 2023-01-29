Advertisement
Annie Wersching, ‘24’ star and ‘The Last of Us’ voice actor, dies at 45

A woman with long blond hair and freckles posing in earrings and a gray dress
Annie Wersching attends the 2017 premiere of “Runaways” in Los Angeles.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Annie Wersching — an actor known for her work in the TV series “24” and “Runaways,” as well as the video game “The Last of Us” — has died. She was 45.

Wersching died Sunday morning in Los Angeles after a battle with an unspecified form of cancer, her publicist told the Associated Press. A GoFundMe campaign organized by her “Runaways” co-star Ever Carradine described Wersching as a beloved friend, colleague and mother who “lived for her family,” “loved her work” and “cherished her friends.”

“Annie was diagnosed with cancer Summer of 2020. She’s a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so,” wrote Carradine, who created the GoFundMe for Wersching’s husband and children.

“She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue working. And honestly, she just didn’t really want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family. ... Everyone loved Annie. Everyone. But however much we loved her, she loved her boys more.”

In Marvel’s “Runaways,” Wersching played nefarious church leader Leslie Dean. She also starred as FBI agent Renee Walker in the long-running crime drama “24” and voiced smuggler Tess Servopoulos in the popular video game “The Last of Us.”

On Twitter, “The Last of Us” creator Neil Druckmann wrote, “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Wersching is survived by her husband and fellow actor Stephen Full and their three sons, Freddie, 12, Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

