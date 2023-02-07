Maria Menounos, beaming and grateful, announces a baby is on the way — with some help

Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting a baby — and they’re grateful to the “beautiful family” that’s helping them out with surrogacy.

The TV host, 44, shared the news on social media, featuring a video of her spilling her summer plans with a big smile on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

“They tried to get me pregnant, that didn’t work. Keven had a surgery, that didn’t work. He’s hung me upside-down like a chicken, that didn’t work,” a beaming Menounos told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest after breaking the baby news.

We are overjoyed to share that we are finally gonna be parents! Thank you to our incredibly generous surrogate and her family for the blessing! And lastly, I know my mom had a cup of greek coffee with god and said it’s time. So grateful for the blessing in our lives. pic.twitter.com/eIYFJGysSk — MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) February 7, 2023

The mom-to-be thanked actor Zoe Saldaña and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian for being “so helpful” to her during her journey. “They both gave me their all their advice and people,” she said, and Kardashian hooked her up with an attorney who found the woman who helped the couple ultimately find their surrogate.

“Surrogates are angels, I say it all the time,” Ripa chimed in.

Menounos told People that she and Undergaro, 55, are “so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby.” They had been trying in vitro fertilization since 2012, she said, and began considering surrogacy in 2018. The couple was heartbroken in 2021 when they learned their first surrogate was medically incompatible.

“I definitely didn’t think it was going to take this long. It’s been years. We’ve used different services, different people,” Menounos told the outlet Tuesday. “It’s just been a very frustrating process.”

Days after their New Year’s Eve 2017 wedding, Undergaro told People in 2018, “I want a baby desperately, but I don’t want it to be at the risk of her health.” He said Menounos’ body had “been through hell” during years of IVF. They started talking to a surrogacy agency the next year.

Menounos’ representative didn’t respond immediately Tuesday to The Times’ request for additional details.