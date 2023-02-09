Burt Bacharach wrote the soundtrack of our lives
Burt Bacharach, who died Wednesday at 94, is a name that “is a synonym for pop-music success in the 1960s,” wrote Leonard Feather, The Times’ former jazz critic. Here is a sample of the Los Angeles Times’ more recent coverage of Bacharach.
Seen by some as his generation’s greatest songwriter, Bacharach teamed up for hits such as ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ and ‘Do You Know the Way to San Jose.’
From swinging ’60s sophistication to proto-yacht-rock to adult-contemporary elegance, the Bacharach songbook is sui generis in the annals of popular music.
Burt Bacharach, composer of iconic hits including ‘Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,’ ‘I’ll Never Fall in Love Again’’ and ‘Do You Know the Way to San Jose,’ dies at 94.
In partnership with Kacey Musgraves’ producer Daniel Tashian, the legendary songwriter is releasing his first new music in 15 years.
Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach just signed a new publishing deal.
Obama honors Burt Bacharach, Hal David with Gershwin Prize
Burt Bacharach remembers Hal David
Burt Bacharach prepares for ‘Some Lovers,’ his first stage musical in four decades
Burt Bacharach “At This Time” (Columbia Records) * * * MUCH is being made that on this solo outing (in stores Tuesday) Bacharach has written most of his own lyrics for the first time in his five-decade-and-counting career.
Melodies are Burt Bacharach’s specialty, but it takes lyrics to vent his new political rage.
Their new album delivers striking takes of the composer’s work.
Pop music * Composer Bacharach, whose lush style is being embraced by a new generation, credits his longevity to a fidelity to musicianship.
“We weren’t trying to write yesterday’s hit tunes,” says lyricist Hal David at the start of “Burt Bacharach: This Is Now,” a “Great Performances” documentary on PBS tonight.
Bacharach Longs to Be Close to Us : Pop music: The songwriter, who appears with Dionne Warwick in Cerritos, has changed his style to suit today’s market.
Seems there’s always something there to remind us of composer Burt Bacharach.
Men try to leave their mark on the world in a variety of ways.
There was a tangible feeling of the ‘60s in the air when Dionne Warwick and Burt Bacharach kicked off their opening medley on Friday, the first of their two nights at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.
The memorabilia in the music room of Burt Bacharach’s Bel-Air home reflect the level of success he has attained in a three-decade pop-music career.