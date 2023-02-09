Advertisement
Burt Bacharach wrote the soundtrack of our lives

A man listens while sitting in a studio by a piano
Burt Bacharach listens while jazz pianist Marian McPartland (not pictured) plays a tune on the piano in 2004.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Burt Bacharach, who died Wednesday at 94, is a name that “is a synonym for pop-music success in the 1960s,” wrote Leonard Feather, The Times’ former jazz critic. Here is a sample of the Los Angeles Times’ more recent coverage of Bacharach.

