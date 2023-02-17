Advertisement
Stella Stevens, ‘The Nutty Professor’ actor, dies at 84 after Alzheimer’s battle

A blond woman wearing a black sleeveless dress stands in front of a bar.
Actress Stella Stevens appears at a Stern’s department store in New York on Jan. 8, 1968.
(Jack Kanthal / Associated Press)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
Stella Stevens, the 1960s Hollywood starlet known for starring in “The Nutty Professor” with Jerry Lewis and opposite Elvis Presley in “Girls! Girls! Girls!,” has died. She was 84.

The “The Poseidon Adventure” actor died Friday in Los Angeles after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Stevens’ son, actor-producer-director Andrew Stevens, confirmed his mother’s death and told The Times that Stevens had been in hospice “for quite some time with stage seven Alzheimer’s.”

Andrew Stevens was her only child. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Amelia and Aubrey Stevens, both age 20 and Samuel Stevens, 25.

“Alzheimer’s is an insidious disease which affected not only my mother, but my grandmother and great aunt,” Stevens told The Times on Friday via email. “Hopefully my mother’s work will be remembered for her collaborations with some of the entertainment industry’s biggest icons.”

