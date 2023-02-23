Paris Hilton finally revealed her baby’s name but it’s old news for Ellen DeGeneres

Paris Hilton wanted to keep her baby’s name a secret, but television host Ellen DeGeneres beat her to the punch.

The hotel heiress, who welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum in January, announced in Wednesday’s episode of her “This is Paris” podcast that her son’s “name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.”

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more important, it’s the bird that flames out and rises from the ashes to fly again,” Hilton said, reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir. “I want my son to grow up knowing disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives.”

Earlier in the podcast, the heiress shared that she found inspiration in “cities, countries and states,” keeping in theme with her own first name. After passing on “Ibiza,” “Vegas” and “Aspen,” Hilton said she settled on Phoenix “over a decade ago.”

It seems that Hilton wasn’t the only one with “Phoenix” on her mind.

On Jan. 27, 2022, the “Stars Are Blind” singer sat down with DeGeneres to discuss her growing family. On Wednesday, the television host shared a snippet of that episode on her social media accounts.

“You said you’ll have two or three, will they also be named a country or a city? Or something like that to go along with you?,” DeGeneres asked her guest.

“Yes, but I’m not gonna say yet ‘cause I’m scared someone will steal the name,” Hilton replied.

DeGeneres asked a couple of questions hoping to narrow down the name options, but Hilton remained tight-lipped. Before heading into a commercial break, DeGeneres said she was determined to guess the baby’s name and threw out “Phoenix.”

Hilton just chuckled then looked to someone off-screen. DeGeneres’ Wednesday video ends with an audio clip of Hilton announcing her baby boy’s name.

“I named @ParisHilton’s baby! What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?!,” DeGeneres captioned her video.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Hilton said she did not share her son’s name with family and friends until he was “over a week old.” She said she and Reum were “nervous” about the name leaking to media outlets.

“My life is so complete now,” Hilton said.

“I always wanted to be a mom.”