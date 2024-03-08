Halle Bailey kept her baby boy a secret. She said she ‘had no obligation to expose him’

Halle Bailey admitted that keeping her pregnancy private was a matter of self-preservation — for herself, for her family and for the “biggest joy” of her life.

“The Little Mermaid” and “Color Purple” singer-actor explained why she and rapper DDG kept their baby news quiet and off social media for months. The couple welcomed their son Halo in January.

While receiving an award at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood ceremony on Thursday, the 23-year-old said that “there was no way in hell I was gonna share the biggest joy of my world with anyone,” according to video shared by the Hollywood Reporter.

She continued: “Halo was my gift — he is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight.”

Bailey and DDG, 26, sparked pregnancy speculation back in September 2023 when Page Six reported that the Chloe x Halle singer avoided the spotlight and was “very mindful in the way she gave hugs” at the MTV Video Music Awards. After pregnancy rumors spread, Bailey’s social media followers seemingly began paying closer attention to her every move, and her social media posts.

In the fall of 2023, fans speculated that the singer was doctoring her Instagram pictures, including those of her and DDG’s Halloween costumes and those from the “Color Purple” premiere in Los Angeles. Obviously, her fans were eager to know more about Bailey’s pregnancy.

“Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨,” she captioned the Instagram post announcing Halo’s arrival, “the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️”

Since welcoming their first child together, Halle and DDG — who began dating in 2022 — have opened up about their decision to shut social media out. While responding to Snapchat fans in January, Bailey said she wanted to ensure she had a “beautiful, private, healthy time in my journey.”

In a January vlog, DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) joked about the internet sleuths who looked into his girlfriend’s pregnancy.

“A lot of y’all should quit your jobs and start looking into detective work,” he said, “‘cause y’all [would] do pretty good at it.”