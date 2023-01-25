Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

The heiress has an heir: Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcome baby boy

A woman with blond hair wearing a white, bejeweled dress poses with a man with short brown hair in a suit
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Hotel heiress and DJ Paris Hilton has welcomed an heir.

Hilton and husband Carter Reum, both 41, are now parents to a baby boy, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. According to People, the socialite and the entrepreneur had the baby via surrogate.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told People. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

On Instagram, the “Simple Life” alum shared a photo of her newborn son holding her hand and wrote, “You are already loved beyond words.”

Advertisement
BEVERLY HILLS-CA-NOVEMBER 15, 2019: Paris Hilton is photographed at home in Beverly Hills on Friday, November 15, 2019. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

Paris Hilton, Hollywood’s original influencer: ‘I just want people to know the real me’

Paris Hilton, businesswoman, DJ, influencer and former reality TV star, used to be tabloid fodder. After leaving the public spotlight, she’s now ready to tell her story.

In the reply section of her Instagram post, several celebrities congratulated Hilton on her bundle of joy. Among the star-studded commenters were Lindsay Lohan, Sofia Richie, Rosario Dawson, Diplo, Ashley Benson, Nina Dobrev, Kimora Lee Simmons, Ivanka Trump, Naomi Campbell, Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, who just welcomed a new baby of her own.

“a BABY!!!!!” model and cookbook author Teigen wrote. “congratulations so happy for you both!!”

“Congratulations what a blessing!!!!!” reality TV star Jenner wrote. “We love you!!!!”

This marks the first child for Hilton and Reum, who wed in November 2021. The baby’s name has yet to be revealed.

Times staff writer Alex Del Rosario contributed to this report.

Two separate photos of a blond woman in dark sunglasses, left, and a brown-haired woman in a small hat

Entertainment & Arts

Meghan Markle envied Paris Hilton? Apparently so — and here’s how she got over it

Thinking back to her time as a briefcase-opening model on ‘Deal or No Deal,’ the Duchess of Sussex had to come to grips with her pre-judgments about Paris Hilton.

Entertainment & ArtsRelationships
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement