Whitney Cummings welcomes her first ‘3-D printed human,’ a baby boy

Whitney Cummings is a mom. Or, as she succinctly described it, a human 3-D printer.

The comedian shared the major life change Sunday on Instagram by posting a photo of herself appearing to nurse the newborn, whose little hand peeks into the frame.

“3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again,” Cummings, 41, quipped in the caption, confirming the arrival of her firstborn.

Representatives for the TV star did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for additional comment.

The “Whitney” and “2 Broke Girls” creator confirmed on Instagram in June that she was “with child” (her dog) and that she also had a “human pup” arriving in December. She later revealed that she was expecting a boy.

“My favorite pic of my babies face so far. This just in: it’s a BOY. Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her sonogram.

On Saturday, her pal, YouTube star Tana Mongeau appeared to spill the beans on the baby’s arrival before Cummings could, sharing an Instagram story featuring the postpartum mom.

“when ur mentor calls u directly after birth and u have to answer,” Mongeau wrote, sharing a photo of their FaceTime call.

Cummings’ road to motherhood has long made its way into her stand-up material. In her 2016 HBO comedy special, “I’m Your Girlfriend,” she talked about birth control and freezing her eggs, along with the rise of the working woman. She told The Times then that she felt like she was being punished by the industry for focusing on her career.

“Like, ugh, ‘Let’s not talk about your period vagina eggs,” she said at the time. “And I started thinking, ‘Am I gross? I’m just trying to fulfill my potential as a human by maybe having a child someday. I’m so sorry that I’m just taking responsibility for my future.’ I was getting so furious, feeling like I was being punished for choosing a career. Why is it costing me this much money and time to not have settled for a guy that didn’t deserve to be my baby daddy? When the anger comes in, that’s when there’s a joke there.”

Earlier this year, the “Good for You” podcast host confirmed that she was 32 when she froze her eggs and that she would try to have a baby this year, with or without a partner.

“I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there’s no rush,” Cummings said on the “Today” show in February. “But I did freeze my eggs ... They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo [Beach], Calif. They’re on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant... So, any takers? Any husbands in New York? There’s no husbands in L.A. Everyone’s on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can’t.”